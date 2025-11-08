Talk to yourself about money

I was at a conference where the speaker posed the question, “Do you talk to yourself?”
My immediate reaction was, “I don’t talk to myself.” So maybe I do. But talking to yourself is a useful way to explore how you are making financial decisions.
One of our clients reminded me of a conversation we had years ago when he owned a large position in a speculative company. The company had done very well, and he was exploring how much, if any, to sell. We talked through the various pluses and minuses, including what he would do with some of the proceeds. Finally, I asked him whether he would feel worse if he sold the stock, and it doubled or if he didn’t sell it, and it dropped in half.
He went home and thought about it, probably having an interesting conversation with himself, and sold most of it. As he recounted the meeting, he told me how helpful that question was for him. I thanked him and asked him what happened with the stock. It eventually doubled. But he had used the original stock to make significant charitable and family gifts.
So he was less focused on what could have been and more tuned to his lack of regret about a decision that could have turned out better financially, but would have caused a lot of ongoing emotional consternation.
Another client owned a valuable piece of one-of-a-kind real estate. Its value had grown disproportionately, so it represented a huge portion of their balance sheet. They also had significant carrying costs for a property they could not regularly use. They knew they could not replace the asset. The question to ask was, “If you didn’t own it, would you buy it?”
This question explored two areas: the feelings around what the property represented, even though the future would look different, and the opportunity costs of what else they could have been doing with the money. The endowment effect is when we have a hard time selling something that we wouldn’t actually buy today. Talking through this with yourself might lead to a different decision than the status quo.
We see this issue with parents who want to pass their cabin on to their offspring. Everyone loved the cabin, and it created wonderful memories, memories that could easily tarnish when the parents are gone, and the siblings and their spouses are trying to figure out how to make it work. The cabin they inherit is not the cabin they grew up loving. The question they need to ask themselves is, “If you didn’t own a cabin, would you buy one now with your siblings?”