Here are the top 20 broadcast TV shows for the week of July 13-19 (Monday to Sunday), based on the number of viewers, according to data released Tuesday by the Nielsen Co.

America's Got Talent, Tue. (NBC) NCIS (repeat) (CBS) 60 Minutes Presents (repeat) (CBS) United We Fall (ABC) FBI (repeat) (CBS) Young Sheldon (repeat) (CBS) America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC) FBI: Most Wanted (repeat) (CBS) Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) Blue Bloods (repeat) (CBS) Chicago Fire (repeat) (NBC) United We Fall Special (ABC) World of Dance (NBC) Magnum P.I. (repeat) (CBS) Chicago PD (repeat) (NBC) The Neighborhood (repeat) (CBS) Titan Games (NBC) Chicago Med (repeat) (NBC) Bob Hearts Abishola (CBS) Mom (CBS)

Movie rentals

'Trolls' on a roll

Here are Redbox's top 10 movie rentals in the Twin Cities for the previous seven days, according to data released Tuesday.