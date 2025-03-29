Brooks: Taking down Tesla

Every weekend, the protest grows.
Seven weeks ago, there were a few dozen people with signs shivering outside the Tesla dealership in Golden Valley. The next week, a few more. Then a few more. Then a few hundred more.
Saturday was designated a “Global Day of Action” — with four protests planned in the Twin Cities, hundreds planned around the globe —aimed at one of the richest assets of the richest man on earth.
That asset is worth considerably less, now that Tesla CEO Elon Musk devotes the bulk of his time to dismantling government services and meddling in a judicial election in Wisconsin, where he’s expected to show up Sunday.
Musk has spent at least $12 million in an effort to replace a retiring Wisconsin Supreme Court justice with one more to his liking. That tally does not include the $2 million he plans to pay two voters who signed his online petition against “activist judges.”
Sandra Rhude painted a protest sign almost big enough for Musk to see from the state line. She and a group of friends, mostly older women, have been staging protests on bridge overpasses, holding up signs painted on old sheets and curtains. Like this one: A pouty-lipped caricature, with a call to DEPORT ELON.
“I don’t want to sit back and read the news and say ‘Oh my gosh, this is all so bad,‘” said Rhude, a mother of seven. “Let’s do something. We’ve got to do something.”
Protesters and signs lined the intersection Saturday in front of the Golden Valley Tesla showroom and stretched far down the road. Up the hill, the Room and Board outlet store guaranteed a steady flow of passing cars, most of them honking in support.