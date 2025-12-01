Wolves

Takeaways: Timberwolves make it back-to-back victories with strong fourth quarter against Spurs

The Wolves went into the final quarter trailing by four but soon led by double digits against a San Antonio team playing without Victor Wembanyama.

By Chris Hine

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 1, 2025 at 4:54AM
Wolves star Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates a three-pointer against the Spurs in the third quarter at Target Center on Sunday. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Timberwolves took a double-digit lead on Saturday against the Celtics and had to hang on for dear life at the finish line. They took another double-digit lead Sunday against the Spurs, and for a change, they were able to win comfortably, securing a 125-112 victory at Target Center.

The Wolves went small, with center Rudy Gobert staying on the bench in the fourth quarter, and their offense hummed against a San Antonio team that was without its best defender in 7-foot-4 Victor Wembanyama.

Anthony Edwards finished with 32 points and became the Wolves’ franchise leader in 30-point games. Julius Randle had 22 points, 12 assists and six rebounds, while Naz Reid had 15 points and Donte DiVincenzo added 18.

De’Aaron Fox led the Spurs with 25. San Antonio played its seventh game in a row without Wembanyama because of a left calf strain.

With Edwards off the floor to start the fourth quarter, coach Chris Finch went with a Randle-Reid frontcourt, and the Wolves flipped a four-point deficit into a 103-98 lead just 3 minutes, 35 seconds into the quarter. Reid had six points during that spurt.

Coming out of a Spurs timeout, the Wolves kept pouring it on, with Randle making multiple great passes to either find open cutters, like when he set up Donte DiVincenzo for a layup, or start a chain of good ball movement that resulted in a Mike Conley corner three.

It was a 25-7 run as the Spurs called multiple timeouts to stop the bleeding, and the Wolves defense finally found its footing to get stops at the defensive end after struggling for three quarters.

Wolves defense struggles inside

San Antonio thrived on the Wolves whenever the Spurs attacked the paint. No matter what lineup the Wolves had out there, the Spurs were in attack mode. Through three quarters, they were 31-for-41 from two-point range and had 52 paint points as they led 93-89 after three. The Spurs were just 7-for-25 from three-point range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox has success vs. Wolves

Fox has enjoyed playing the Wolves in his career. Coming into the evening, he was averaging 23.3 points in his career against the Wolves, the third most he has averaged against any team in his career. Coincidentally, the team he has done best against is San Antonio (25 points per game). As good as Jaden McDaniels has been guarding some of the league’s best perimeter players, he has never been able to solve Fox.

Fox again orchestrated the Spurs offense to 62 first-half points, 19 of those he scored himself. San Antonio led 62-61 at the half. Edwards had 16 while Randle had 15. But the Wolves did a better job against him in the second half, holding him to just six points.

Odd first for Edwards

Edwards was 6-for-7 for 14 points after the first quarter, but it was a weird one for him and the Wolves. He also had five turnovers in the quarter and picked up his third technical foul in four games. Edwards hadn’t earned a technical this season before Monday’s game at Sacramento. Last season, he earned the league limit of 16 and was suspended for a game late in the season.

Related Coverage

The Wolves shot 61% in the first quarter (14-for-23), but their defense allowed San Antonio to shoot 63%, and they trailed 37-32 after one.

BOXSCORE: Wolves 125, San Antonio 112

NBA standings

Spurs shorthanded

San Antonio came into the game without a few key contributors, but the injuries haven’t slowed them down much. In Wembanyma’s absence, all the Spurs did was go 5-1 in the games he missed before Sunday. San Antonio was also without reigning Rookie of the Year, point guard Stephon Castle, who was out because of a hip injury. Castle missed his fifth consecutive game.

about the writer

about the writer

Chris Hine

Sports reporter

Chris Hine is the Timberwolves reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Wolves

See More

Wolves

Takeaways: Wolves make it back-to-back victories with strong fourth quarter vs. Spurs

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Wolves went into the final quarter trailing by four but soon led by double digits against a San Antonio team playing without Victor Wembanyama.

Wolves

Conley delivers ‘biggest shot of the year’ for Wolves in victory over Celtics

card image

Wolves

Reusse: Celtics’ arrival and Fuzzy Zoeller’s death stir memories from 41 years ago

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image