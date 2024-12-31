Tabbouleh puts parsley in the spotlight

Most cookbooks advise you to strip the leaves from the stems, but I find that’s a waste of parsley’s flavor and your time. The stems are just as tasty as the leaves and, when finely chopped, add oomph to a dish. To chop up parsley, hold the bunch together and use a French or chef’s knife and mince the leaves and stems together by rocking back and forth. You only want to use as much parsley as the recipe requires.