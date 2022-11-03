Introduction: All the key figures in the T.J. Hockenson trade spoke with the media on Wednesday, and you'll hear from all of them on this episode. First up: Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on what went into the deal; Hockenson and Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on helping get Hockenson integrated into the offense; and QB Kirk Cousins on how he wants to help Hockenson be at his best.

10:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins host Michael Rand for a discussion of college football, where Chip's Tennessee Volunteers are having the kind of season Gophers fans dream about. Plus some expanded thoughts on D'Angelo Russell.

32:00: A World Series no-hitter.

