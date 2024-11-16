Former Lynx player Sylvia Fowles has become the latest player from the franchise to be named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. The 2025 class was announced Friday.
Former Lynx standout Sylvia Fowles makes Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Sylvia Fowles, part of two WNBA champions in Minnesota, will become the eighth Lynx player to be inducted.
“I am immensely proud that Syl is being recognized,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said in a statement from the team. “Syl is the most dominant center ever to play in the WNBA and was an impossible matchup on both ends of the floor.”
Fowles retired in 2022 after a 15-year WNBA career, the last eight with the Lynx. That was a span in which the Lynx won their third and fourth league titles. Acquired midway through the 2015 season, she was the Finals MVP in both 2015 and 2017 and was the regular-season MVP in 2017 as well.
Fowles appeared in 408 regular-season games, averaging 15.7 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game. She averaged 14.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks in 41 postseason games. She is the league’s career leader in field goal percentage (59.9%), 12th all-time in points (6,415), second in rebounds (4,006), fourth in blocks (721) and second in double-doubles (193).
Fowles becomes the eighth Lynx player inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, following Seimone Augustus, Teresa Edwards, Andrea Lloyd, Taj McWilliams-Franklin, Maya Moore, Katie Smith and Lindsay Whalen. The 2025 class will be enshrined June 14.
“Syl would outwork you on duck-ins to score the ball, beat you to the spot to deny a post touch, and come across the lane from the help side to send a shot into the fifth row,” Reeve said. “But the joy she brought to the team, the franchise and the fan base every day is what we will cherish forever.”
