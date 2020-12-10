A portion of the Crosstown Hwy. 62 in Eden Prairie will be closed over the weekend to allow crews to work on a tunnel connected to the Southwest Light Rail project.

Lane restructions went into effect at 8 a.m. Thursday between Shady Oak Road and Hwy. 212. Both directions of the highway will close at 8 p.m. Thursday and won't reopen until 6 a.m. Monday, according to an alert from the City of Eden Prairie.

The ramp from westbound Hwy. 212 to Shady Oak Road will also be closed.

Motorists will be detoured via Hwy. 212 and Interstate 494.

The tunnel is being built as part of the $2 billion, 14.5-mile light-rail line that will connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie through St. Louis Park, Hopkins and Minnetonka.

