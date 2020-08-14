SWING SHIFTS
In 1999, the batting average for Major League Baseball was .271, the highest since 1939. Here are the averages for this season and the previous four:
2020 .238
2019 .252
2018 .248*
2017 .255
2016 .255
*lowest since 1972
High Schools
Utah high schools return to football, with virus precautions
Fans wore masks and players drank from their own water bottles instead of sharing Thursday night at what was said to be the first high school football game in the United States since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sports
Australian survey: younger Olympians more willing to protest
An Australian survey shows a higher proportion of younger Olympians would be prepared to use games venues or medal podiums as a platform for demonstrations.
Twins
Junis expected to start for Kansas City against Minnesota
Kansas City Royals (8-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (12-7, first in the AL Central)Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jakob…
Twins
Woodruff, Brewers to take on Chatwood, Cubs
Milwaukee Brewers (7-10, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-3, first in the NL Central)Chicago; Friday, 8:15 p.m. EDTPITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff…
Wolves
Into the unknown: NBA teams face concerns outside of bubble
Luke Walton was trying to find the right words to motivate his players to finish the season strong.