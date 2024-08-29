Greater Minnesota

SUV-semi collision in southern Minnesota kills two

The crash occurred on Hwy. 13 and W. Main Street in Albert Lea, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 29, 2024 at 1:34PM

A collision between an SUV and a semi in southern Minnesota killed two people in the smaller vehicle, the State Patrol said Thursday.

The crash occurred on Hwy. 13 and W. Main Street in Albert Lea about 2 p.m. Monday. The patrol said the semi was heading south on Hwy. 13 when it collided with an eastbound SUV on W. Main Street.

The SUV’s driver, 84-year-old Roger Allen Jensen of Albert Lea, died at the scene, the patrol said.

His passenger, Marva Ann Marie Gullord, 81, also from Albert Lea, was taken by emergency responders to a Rochester hospital and died that day, according to Patrol Sgt. Troy Christianson.

The trucker, Gabriel Troy Schumacher, 21, of Lamberton, Minn., was not hurt, the patrol said.


