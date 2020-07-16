An SUV driver crashed at a north metro intersection Thursday morning and was killed, authorities said.

The wreck occurred about 8:15 a.m. at Hwy. 10 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard in Ramsey, the State Patrol said.

The SUV was heading west on Hwy. 10, “rolled through the intersection” and came to rest at the southwest corner, the patrol said in a statement.

The driver’s identity has yet to be released.