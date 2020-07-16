An SUV driver crashed at a north metro intersection Thursday morning and was killed, authorities said.
The wreck occurred about 8:15 a.m. at Hwy. 10 and Sunfish Lake Boulevard in Ramsey, the State Patrol said.
The SUV was heading west on Hwy. 10, “rolled through the intersection” and came to rest at the southwest corner, the patrol said in a statement.
The driver’s identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
Vikings 15 women accuse former employees of Washington's NFL team of sexual harassment, verbal abuse
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Minneapolis
Park Board takes first steps to downsize homeless camps
Crisis at Powderhorn Park spurs changes at homeless sites across Minneapolis.
Coronavirus
Court hears legal challenge to Minn. Gov. Walz's emergency powers
Eight lawsuits have been filed against the governor in state and federal courts.
East Metro
Southbound I-494 closed in Oakdale in wake of semi crash
The southbound lanes of Interstate 494 have been closed at Interstate 94 in Oakdale in the wake of a semitrailer truck's rollover, the Minnesota State…
Minneapolis
Minneapolis shares first batch of public comments on charter change
The remarks reflect strong feelings on both sides of the proposal to alter how the city handles public safety.
National
Board votes to remove Hiawatha statue from La Crosse park
After decades of debate, a Hiawatha statue will be removed from a park in La Crosse.