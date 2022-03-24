A driver lost control of an SUV late Wednesday and crashed through a wall of the St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee, a hospital spokeswoman said Thursday.

No injuries to anyone in the Allina Health-operated hospital have been reported, and patient care continued uninterrupted, read a statement from the health care system. There is no word yet on whether anyone in the SUV was hurt.

The SUV narrowly missed a utility box on the wall's exterior and a large window near the entrance to the cancer center. The hole was big enough for an adult to walk through while barely stooping.

"Our teams quickly responded and engaged our local law enforcement and emergency responders," the statement continued. "We are now in the process of securing the building and evaluating damages."

The driver's identity has yet to be disclosed, and there has been no explanation yet for why the SUV went off course.