Authorities evacuated an Inver Grove Heights Walmart and called in a bomb squad to help investigate a suspicious item Tuesday evening. It was later determined it was not an explosive device.

The Police Department responded to the store at 9165 Cahill Ave just before 7:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution, officers evacuated customers and employees from the business, according to a news release.

The St. Paul Police Department bomb squad was called to assist and disposed of the item, according to another release. The Walmart remained closed for the rest of the night.

