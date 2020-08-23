The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called to Prescott, Wis., on Sunday to disable an explosive device left near the city's Post Office.

Around 9:55 a.m., the Prescott Police Department was notified of a suspicious object left on Campbell Street near the Prescott Post Office. An improvised explosive device was disabled sometime after the squad arrived at the scene around 1:20 p.m., authorities said.

Prescott Police Chief Eric Michaels said the device was not directly in front of the post office, but rather in a residential area near it, as well as near a school.

However, he said the department is "well aware of everything going on with the post office" in terms of the ongoing controversy surrounding mail-in voting and funding of the U.S. Postal Service. "It's definitely an angle we'll look into," he said.

Michaels said while "people were saying that this just looked like a firework," there was substantial reason to believe it was not.

"It's quite unusual to have that happen on any day here in Prescott," he said, adding that it's the city's first bomb threat he's aware of.

Map: Suspicious device found outside post office Map: Suspicious device found outside post office

Michaels said his department will conduct its own investigation before passing along information to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to see if the federal agency will investigate.

The residential area was blocked off and evacuated for several hours. Displaced residents were allowed to return after the bomb was detonated and the area was deemed safe. An employee of Churchill Market, a nearby grocery store, who also lives in the neighborhood said the store wasn't evacuated but employees had to shelter in place until about 2 p.m.

In addition to the bomb squad, the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, Prescott Fire and River Falls EMS assisted at the scene.