Minneapolis police are looking for suspects they say are behind a weekslong spree of armed carjackings and robberies across the city, including one episode Sunday in which a father was dragged a short distance as he tried to stop a man from stealing his vehicle with his wife and child inside.

The mother and child escaped, but the father suffered serious injuries in the incident Sunday afternoon in the northeast Second Precinct, and was brought to an area hospital for surgery, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known on Monday.

Detectives are trying to determine whether the would-be carjacking was related to at least two dozen similar incidents others over the past three weeks, most of which occurred in the Third and Fifth Precincts on the South Side.

Police said that the incidents follow a familiar pattern: victims are approached by three or four men, often wearing face masks, who steal their vehicles or possessions at gunpoint, and typically flee in a car with no plates.

The spree started about three weeks ago and has included at least two dozen incidents. In another recent carjacking, a motorist was driving in south Minneapolis when he was “boxed in” by several suspects, who pulled him out of the driver’s seat and assaulted him, before taking his car, police say.

Days later, suspects drove away a car with a dog inside in the Lowry Hill East neighborhood, although police say the canine had an implanted chip that might allow its owner to track its movements.

The incidents come amid a significant increase in violence, particularly involving gunfire, since the police killing of George Floyd and the unrest that followed two months.

Citywide, the number of robberies has jumped roughly 35%, to 886 compared to 657 at this time last year, according to MPD statistics. In the Third Precinct, armed stickups have more than doubled, while such crimes have gone up about 47% in the Fifth Precinct, which covers the city’s mostly affluent southwestern corner, statistics show.