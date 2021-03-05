Two suspects who fled a crash scene in Bloomington early Friday and set off a search that included officers surrounding a Goodwill store have been arrested and roads in the area reopened.

Events unfolded before 6 a.m. when the suspects allegedly driving a stolen vehicle crashed near American Boulevard and S. Lyndale Avenue. They left the scene on foot. Officers found ammunition in the vehicle, police said.

About four blocks of Lyndale Avenue between Interstate 494 and 82nd Street were closed for about five hours as the manhunt was carried out. Portions of American Boulevard also were closed. All roads reopened about 11 a.m., police said.

A large police presence descended on the area and officers surrounded a Goodwill store on the 7800 block of Lyndale as they searched for the suspects.

About 10:30 a.m., police announced the arrest of one suspect and that a second was surrounded by police on the roof of a building. That suspect was apprehended about 30 minutes later.

No employees or customers were inside the thrift store during the incident.

"All employees are safe and not on site at this time," spokeswoman Melissa Becker. said earlier Friday. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement."

A Goodwill employee who answered the phone after the arrests were made said the store would likely open sometime after noon, about 2 hours later than scheduled.

