Gunfire suspected of being accidental inside Southdale Center in Edina early Monday afternoon wounded one person and put part of the mall on lockdown for nearly an hour, officials said.

The shooting occurred about 12:10 p.m. inside the mall, prompting a large police response, said city spokeswoman Lauren Siebenaler.

Officers located blood inside the mall but have yet to find whoever was hit by what appears to have been "an accidental discharge of a firearm," Siebenaler said.

Siebenaler said about half the mall was subject to a lockdown, which ended shortly after 1 p.m.

Officers have been interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence in hopes of learning further details about the gunfire and potentially locate the wounded person.

The incident follows a Dec. 23 shooting at the Mall of America in Bloomington that left 19-year-old Johntae Hudson dead. Four teens were charged in his killing.