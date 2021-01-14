Police shot and wounded a criminal suspect Thursday morning along a busy north Minneapolis street in an exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

The shooting broke out about 8:30 a.m. along Dowling Avenue near Vincent Avenue, according to police spokesman John Elder.

One round of gunfire hit a squad car, but no officers were struck, emergency dispatch audio revealed.

The wounded man was apprehended, taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital and was expected to survive, Elder said.

The encounter is connected to a reported gun-pointing incident several minutes earlier in north Minneapolis, the spokesman said.

The caller to 911 said a man had pointed a gun at them near Lowry and Logan avenues, Elder said.

Police showed up, and the suspect drove off only to crash near where the shootout occurred, according to Elder.

Video from a bystander shows a pair of officers taking cover behind a squad as about 10 rounds of gunfire are heard.

Dispatch audio from officers on the scene further said the suspect was believed to have a long rifle and that a "heavy caliber round" struck a squad.

"we're gonna need a bunker set up," one officer is heard saying.

According to the audio, an officer is heard yelling, although what he says is unintelligible. It continues:

Seconds later, came the call of "Officer needs help, officer needs help, Dowling and Upton."

"Listen up, we have shots fired at this address, officers have exchanged gunfire with the suspect in a cease fire."

"Where's the suspect?"

"Still moving in the back seat … the guy's still up, he's hiding in the back seat he's supposed to have a long rifle," he said before warning that the street was "solid ice" from rain and snow.

Police are planning to reveal more later Thursday morning about the circumstances of the encounter.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Libor Jany • 612-673-4064