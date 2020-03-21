A 28-year-old Blaine man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in the death of a teenage bicyclist who was struck and killed Friday evening in Blaine.

The man’s Saab struck the bicycle in the intersection of NE. 129th Avenue and NE. Lincoln Street at 6:36 p.m. Friday, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. First responders tried to resuscitate the teen, but he died at the scene.

He was riding a bicycle along with two other teens east on 129th when a westbound car struck him head-on, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The suspect was booked into the Anoka County jail. He has not been charged.

The teenager’s name has not been released. The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. Blaine police and the State Patrol continue to investigate.

STAFF REPORT