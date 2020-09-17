Authorities arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old in Minneapolis Thursday morning after he fled law enforcement the wrong way on a freeway, then drove through suburban yards and crashed.

Police said they began pursuing the driver about 6:50 a.m. in Minneapolis on suspicion that he was involved in the killing of Andre Conley on Monday as he stood outside a convenience story near N. Dowling and Fremont avenues.

Officers caught up with the suspect and arrested him in Plymouth following his crash, said police spokesman John Elder. No one was injured during the pursuit, Elder said.

An officer first spotted the suspect's car near N. 7th Street and N. Lyndale Avenue before it fled into downtown, where a gun and cellphone were thrown out the window and later recovered by officers, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The suspect then fled west on eastbound Interstate 394 before heading north onto Hwy. 169 on the correct side of the highway, the dispatch audio continued.

Once in a Plymouth neighborhood, he cut through yards and crashed in the 2900 block of E. Medicine Lake Boulevard, Elder said. Police have yet to identify the suspect.

The chase spanned roughly 15 minutes, according to the audio.

Conley was entering his senior year at Minneapolis Patrick Henry High School. He recently worked for Republican congressional candidate Lacy Johnson, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Ilhan Omar.

The teen was standing with others in the parking lot of the Super USA, where a green truck pulled up and gunfire erupted, witnesses reported.

Another man at the scene suffered noncritical gunshot wounds. This person also worked for Johnson. The shooting did not occur during campaign activities, a statement from Johnson's campaign said.

Staff writers Abby Simons and Libor Jany contributed to this report.