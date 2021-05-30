A man suspected in a shooting Saturday in a downtown Minneapolis apartment led Sherburne County law enforcement officers on a chase and fired at them before dying from a self-inflicted gunshot in Elk River, according to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

The man, who was not identified, was being sought in connection with an exchange of gunfire between two men inside an apartment near S. 9th Street and LaSalle Avenue. The second man involved was shot multiple times and was taken to HCMC. Minneapolis police are investigating that incident.

Hours later, Sherburne County sheriff's deputies and Big Lake police saw the suspect's vehicle headed west on Hwy. 10 in Big Lake and began a pursuit that eventually included Elk River police as well.

Law enforcement tried to maneuver the car to a stop and used a tire deflation device before the vehicle left the road, crossing oncoming lanes of traffic and crashing through a barrier before coming to rest on Proctor Avenue NW. and Hwy. 10 in Elk River.

The driver was found dead in the vehicle of an apparent gunshot wound, and a handgun was found nearby, the BCA reported. No one else was injured in the pursuit or crash.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will release the identity of the man as well as the cause of his death.

The BCA said the preliminary investigation showed no indication that law enforcement officers had discharged their weapons.

Rochelle Olson • 612-673-1747

Twitter: @rochelleolson