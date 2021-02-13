A suspect is in custody after a man was shot to death Friday in Eau Claire, Wis.

Police in the western Wisconsin city responded to reports of gunshots at a residence in the 500 block of Dodge Street, on the city's east side, just before 3 p.m. Friday, according to an Eau Claire Police Department news release. A man was found dead of a gunshot wound at the residence.

Shortly afterward, a 55-year-old man approached officers and claimed responsibility. He is being held at the Eau Claire County jail pending charges. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other.

The identity of the victim will be released after an autopsy and next of kin have been notified.