An alleged domestic violence suspect fired a handgun at approaching squad cars in a Mounds View neighborhood Wednesday, prompting a deputy to hit the man with his vehicle.

The suspect later died at the hospital, according to law enforcement agencies.

The incident unfolded at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday when Ramsey County sheriff's deputies assisted Mounds View police on a domestic violence call in which a handgun reportedly was fired at the AmericInn by Wyndham in the 2200 block of Mounds View Boulevard, a Sheriff's Office news release said.

The suspect left, then reportedly was seen in the area of the nearby Mermaid Bar & Grill.

After ensuring that the victim was safe, deputies found the suspect in the 5200 block of Pinewood Court, where he raised a handgun and fired at the approaching vehicles, striking a Mounds View police officer's car above the driver's side windshield and the hood of the Ramsey County deputy's vehicle below the driver's side windshield, "narrowly missing both officers," the news release said.

"Fearing for his life and the life of others, the Ramsey County sheriff's deputy who had been fired upon used his vehicle to stop the threat," the Sheriff's Office said.

A bullet hole in the hood of a Ramsey County sheriff’s squad, allegedly fired by a domestic violence suspect.

After the man was struck, police rendered aid until an ambulance arrived. A cocked handgun was found at the scene.

The suspect was transported to HCMC, where he died of his injuries, according to a news release from the Mounds View Police Department on Wednesday evening. His name was not immediately released.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate the use of force, while Mounds View police and the Sheriff's Office will investigate the shooting.

On Wednesday afternoon, a large police presence remained at the scene, which was secured behind crime scene tape.

Aldo Olivas, 26, said he was watching TV when he heard two gunshots and saw police race to the scene "one after another." However, he said he didn't see what happened before the crime scene tape went up.

Staff writer Alex Chhith contributed to this story.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Christina Saint Louis • 612-673-4668