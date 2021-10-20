A 33-year-old man has been charged with being one of two drivers in a rolling gun battle in Minneapolis street two weeks ago that ended in a crash that killed a young woman standing on a downtown street corner.

Christopher L. Walker, of Minneapolis, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of illegal possession of a firearm in connection with the late-night gunfire at a busy North Loop intersection on Oct. 6 that killed Autumn Rose Merrick, 18, of Minneapolis, who was riding a scooter outside a hotel near Target Field.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, and court records do not list an attorney for him.

Walker's criminal history in Minnesota spans his entire adulthood, starting with a burglary conviction in 2007, when he was 18 years old. He has one more burglary conviction on his record along with being found guilty for assault, illegal weapons possession, obstructing law enforcement and fleeing police.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers responded to the sound of gunfire shortly after 11 p.m. near the intersection of N. 5th Street and N. 6th Avenue. Officers soon saw a black Range Rover speeding into the intersection and then heard a loud crash. The Range Rover hit a light pole and caught fire. The other vehicle, a silver Dodge Durango, rammed into a building.

Autumn Merrick graduated from Minneapolis Southwest High School in June Credit: Family submission

Walker and two others in the Range Rover suffered serious injuries. The Durango's driver also was injured. Police said all four were hospitalized.

A friend with Merrick said the two of them were riding scooters to the Holiday gas station at that intersection and were standing on the corner, where the Durango "came directly at them at a high rate of speed," the complaint read.

The friend said the Durango hit Merrick and pushed her into the building and left her trapped underneath the vehicle. Officers saw two bullet holes in the Durango.

Video surveillance from a nearby business appears to show the Range Rover chasing the Durango right before they crashed. Surveillance video from elsewhere also shows the Range Rover pursuing the Durango at high speeds.

Police recovered a loaded handgun in the Durango and located a handgun in the Range Rover and two more handguns on the ground near the vehicle.

The charges against Walker identify three other men, all in their 30s, in the two vehicles. They all have long and at times violent criminal backgrounds.

As of Wednesday morning, Walker is the only person charged in this incident. One of the other three has been jailed and remains held on unrelated charges. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482