A 47-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man who then drove onto the Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis and crashed.

The suspect was booked into jail Monday night as having a role in the shooting shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday near Interstate 94.

Charges have yet to be filed. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was declared dead at North Memorial Health Hospital. He has yet to be identified by authorities.

Police said the two men were outside their vehicles on Dowling Avenue, and that's where the suspect opened fire.

Both got into vehicles and fled. The wounded man drove down the ramp, onto I-94, off the road and struck meter lights before coming to rest along the center median, according to police.

