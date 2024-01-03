Minneapolis police on Wednesday said a 44-year-old man is jailed following the New Year's Day shooting of a 11-year-old girl who was inside her family's north side home.

Chief Brian O'Hara said they arrested a man from Fridley for the crime, booking him into jail for first degree assault and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. O'Hara said there are no other suspects, adding that drinking was involved when the man fired an AR-15 firearm into the air.

"This shooting happened, and this child was injured, because of absolutely reckless celebratory behavior — drinking and shooting an AR-15 rifle into the air to celebrate New Years," O'Hara said. "It's only by the grace of God that we're here today to talk about this as an injury and not as the first murder of the new year."

The Star Tribune normally does not name suspects until they are charged.

Nick Kimball, spokesperson for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, said the case has not been submitted to their office yet. Prosecutors can decide whether to press charges after receiving it.

The suspect has a long criminal history, racking at least 45 cases across Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Anoka County and Washington County. Many of those cases were for driving with a suspended license.

In 2022 he was convicted of second-degree assault in Anoka County for attacking a man who reportedly had "a forced sexual encounter" with the daughter of the Fridley man's girlfriend. He was jailed for 170 days and placed on supervised probation afterwards, but violated that probation with Monday morning's shooting.

In 2019 the man was convicted of domestic assault by strangulation in Ramsey County, barring him from keeping firearms or ammo. He allegedly punched and choked his girlfriend of two years in that case, serving 12 days in jail before being placed on probation. He was released early from that probation in 2022 because of the pandemic.

The Fridley man was arrested for the shooting of Laneria Wilson, who turns 12 on Friday. O'Hara and other officers responded to Wilson's shooting at 12:10 a.m. Monday, finding her with a gunshot wound to the face. They believe she was in her bedroom when the man's errant bullet struck her.

Wilson is due to undergo surgery Wednesday evening at HCMC to remove a bullet fragment from her face.

Shenedra Ross, a lifelong Northsider, said the shooting left her children — especially Laneria's older sister who bore witness to the attack — traumatized and in shock. She set up an online fundraiser to help cover moving expenses for the family.

"They don't wanna live in the neighborhood anymore let alone have to sleep in the bedroom where it happened," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Wilson's shooting was one of two over the weekend that left children injured. A shooting in St. Paul minutes before midnight struck a 10-year-old in the stomach, sending him to the hospital in critical but stable condition. They are expected to survive.

Another shooting in St. Paul on New Year's day left one man dead, marking the city's first homicide of 2024.