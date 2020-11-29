A suspect who barricaded himself in an apartment in Albert Lea, Minn., was arrested Sunday morning, about nine hours after police say he shot a police officer and two other men.

SWAT teams and area law enforcement first responded to an apartment complex in the 800 block of S. 4th Avenue at 2:18 a.m. Sunday. The scene remained active until shortly before 11 a.m., when the suspect was taken into custody.

The Star Tribune generally does not name suspects until they’ve been charged. Authorities said the suspect is 21 and from Albert Lea.

J.D. Carlson, the city’s director of public safety, said the suspect barricaded himself inside the apartment for hours while police asked people to avoid the area and shelter in place.

Carlson said the initial 911 call was a “typical noise complaint” of either gunshots or fireworks, which he said typically turns out to be fireworks.

The officer was shot multiple times and hit once in the chest, but was able to drive to an emergency room, police said. “Essentially in my opinion it was an ambush situation,” Carlson said, adding that the officer was treated and released. The identity of the officer, who is 30, was not released.

Two men, ages 52 and 38, were also shot, according to police. Carlson said one person was shot in the arm and another one in the leg. Both were taken to Mayo Clinic in Albert Lea, and later one was taken to a Rochester hospital.

Between 50 to 60 people either living in the apartment or neighborhood were sheltering at a nearby church.

Paula More, office manager of United Methodist Church, said everybody was doing fine but a few were still shaken up after witnessing some of the events from that morning.

She said with COVID-19, people were doing their best to social distance inside the curch. The Red Cross brought in cots and lunch; More said the people won’t be able to return their homes until the crime scene is processed.

“It’s so sad,” she said. “Everybody’s trying to pass the time while we’re sitting here.”

After the suspect was arrested, police evacuated any remaining apartment residents so they could continue their investigation.