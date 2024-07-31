Surviving Rwanda: God, remembrance and reconciliation on the genocide's 30th anniversary

Thirty years ago, while he was hiding from the machetes that killed his father, two of his brothers and an estimated 800,000 other people during the genocide against Rwanda's Tutsi minority, Pascal Kanyemera made a deal with God.
''Please, if I survive one more week, I will give you 100 Rwandan francs.''
God listened, so the 15-year-old prayed again. Then again. And again, until the killings stopped in July 1994.
''By the end of the genocide, I owed God 400 Rwandan francs,'' said Kanyemera, now 45, from his home in Ottawa, the capital of Canada. ''That shows you how I always put my life and my survival in his hands.''
His grandmother, uncles and cousins were also among the thousands of Tutsi killed by extremist Hutus in massacres that lasted over 100 days.
The genocide was ignited on April 6, 1994, when a plane carrying President Juvénal Habyarimana, a member of the Hutu majority, was shot down as it prepared to land in Rwanda's capital, Kigali. The Tutsi were blamed for downing the plane and killing the president. Enraged, gangs of Hutu extremists began killing Tutsi, backed by the army and police.