Minnesotans have relatively low access to national fast food chains.

That's one of several takeaways from a recent study conducted by NiceRx that uses Census Bureau data to break down the number of fast-food restaurants per capita, then ranks that information on a state-by-state basis.

Minnesota's place is near the bottom, at No. 42.

The lowest? Alaska, then Wyoming, South Dakota, Wisconsin and, in a tie, Idaho and Florida.

Hawaii, New York, Maryland, Nevada and Ohio have the highest number of fast-food restaurants per capita.

The study, which notes that 37 % of all Americans consume fast food on a daily basis, also includes data culled from 10 popular national chains. Once again, states are ranked by the number of locations per capita.

Minnesota's numbers? Dominos (17th), Starbucks (21st), Subway (24th), McDonald's (31st), Dunkin' Donuts (33rd), Burger King (36th), Taco Bell (42nd), Wendy's (43rd) and KFC (47th). The study did not include Chipotle, Arby's, Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Pizza Hut, Popeyes, Baskin-Robbins or Sonic.

The only fast-fooder where Minnesota cracked into the Top 10 was Dairy Queen. (It's also the only company in the survey that's headquartered in Minnesota). The state has the third-highest number of DQ locations per capita, exceeded only by North Dakota and South Dakota.

To all the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard fans out there, just think: we're No. 3!

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib