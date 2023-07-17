A long-awaited survey of south Minneapolis residents about the future of the burned Third Precinct police station reveals that two-thirds of respondents would rather rebuild at the existing site than construct a new one for twice the price.

The station's charred remains, still encircled by razor wire, has long served as a painful reminder of the civil unrest after the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a white police officer. After nearly three years of inaction, city leaders partnered with a consulting firm to facilitate a series of public forums to gather feedback from neighbors and local business owners about the Third Precinct's fate.

Of the 2,412 surveyed who live, work or visit the police station, 66% — or 1,591 respondents — indicated a preference to renovate the existing building for an estimated $12 million, while 34% — 821 people — voted to build a new police headquarters at a city-owned vacant lot four blocks away as a sort of "fresh start," according to a 105-page report made public Monday.

Those in favor of rebuilding the original precinct cited a desire to get officers back in the neighborhood sooner and cut costs. Many expressed a desire to direct money back into police training and community programming. Others noted that the current location on Minnehaha Avenue and Lake Street offers the most visibility and accessibility for residents.

A significant number of those who chose the alternative site wrote that a new building, free of negative associations from the riots, marked an opportunity for the Minneapolis Police Department and the community to begin the healing process.

The proposed new location "is symbolic" and gives the city a chance "to break with the previous toxic culture that gave rise to the repeated abuses suffered by citizens of color and those who advocate for better community-engaged policing," one respondent wrote, according to feedback outlined in the report.

However, at least 344 people expressed an overwhelming opposition to rebuilding or replacing a precinct in the area at all, given the trauma that residents experienced — both at the hands of law enforcement and amid the unrest of 2020.

Since "neither site" was not offered as an option on the survey, those responses were tossed before votes were tallied. Those who wrote some form of "No Precinct" blasted the city's engagement process as offering a "false choice" and argued that offering to build a new precinct for Minneapolis police would be seen as a reward for bad behavior.

The report, prepared by DeYoung Consulting Services, doesn't make recommendations for how the city should proceed.

Mayor Jacob Frey appears to be mulling a third option: House the Third Precinct's operations outside the geographic boundaries of the Third Precinct.

Frey is considering combining the Third and First Precincts into a shared home in Century Plaza, located north of Interstate 94 on the outskirts of downtown, KSTP-TV reported Monday.

"It could be temporary. It could be a longer-term fix, depending on how it works," Frey told the TV station in an interview in which he suggested he might want to reboot the community engagement process.

Frey, City Operations Officer Heather Johnston, and Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander are expected to brief the media alongside City Council leaders about the results late Monday afternoon.

Johnston will present the full report to the Council's Committee of the Whole on Tuesday morning.

Staff writer Dave Orrick contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.