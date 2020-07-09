A majority of Minnesota parents surveyed by the state Department of Education say they are comfortable sending their children back to school this fall — though more than a third remain uncomfortable with or unsure about the idea of reopening schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department’s online survey, which was open to parents between June 15 and July 6, attracted more than 130,000 responses, and was offered in English, Hmong, Spanish and Somali. It included questions on school reopening and on families’ experiences with distance learning this spring, after schools were shut down.

Among the highlights: about 64% of parents surveyed said they’d feel comfortable sending their students into school buildings this fall, while 11% were uncomfortable and another 24% said they were still unsure.

The vast majority — more than 94% said they’d prefer to have their students attend school full time if schools were reopened.

Public health concerns were cited as the greatest concern for parents who said they wouldn’t want to send their children back to school, though nearly 43% of parents in that category said that either their students or another family member are considered medically fragile.

Most of the parents uncertain about schools reopening said they’d feel better about sending students back if schools cleaned surfaces and performed health checks daily, and reduced class sizes, along with declining numbers of cases of the virus.

Meanwhile, a majority of parents said they had a negative experience with distance learning this spring. Among the top reasons for the negative reviews: students who did not feel empowered, mental health challenges, and hard-to understand lessons.

All told, nearly 53% of parents characterized this spring’s distance learning as “bad” or “very bad.” Another 45% said the experience was “good” or “very good,” while the remainder said there was no difference from traditional in-person instruction.

Parents reported that the most positive elements of distance learning were good access to the internet and required technology and good communication from teachers.

Officials said they intend to use the results to help inform their upcoming decision about what school will look like this fall. School districts have been directed to plan for three scenarios: a full distance learning model, schools reopening without strict health and distancing measures, and a hybrid model that would combine strict capacity and distancing requirements with distance learning.

The state will announce its decision by the week of July 27.

In a statement, education Commissioner Mary Cathryn Ricker thanked parents for participating in the survey and teachers for adapting to new challenges throughout the year.

“As we plan for the upcoming school year, we will listen to the experiences of our families, teachers, and students and the advice of public health experts to determine a safe path forward,” she said.