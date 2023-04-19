Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

The U.S. Supreme Court has sided with the owners of the Mall of America in a complex, long-running legal battle about the vacant retail space that once housed a Sears store.

The 9-0 ruling allows mall owners to continue to challenge a holding company's $10-a-year lease for the empty space. The unanimous opinion vacates a judgement of the U.S. Court of Appeals for Second Circuit and sends it back to lower courts for further proceedings.

The Supreme Court heard arguments for the case in December and issued its opinion Wednesday, which Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote.

A jurisdictional debate as to whether or not appellate courts can challenge bankruptcy court decisions has been the core of the dispute.

Sears was an original anchor tenant when the Bloomington-based Mall of America opened in 1992. The retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Its 200,000-square-foot space at the mall has been empty since 2019. Former Sears CEO Eddie Lampert assembled Transform Holdco LLC to buy the retailer's assets out of bankruptcy.

Transform acquired the Sears lease at the Mall of America, which gave it a designation right for the space. Transform assigned the lease to a subsidiary, allowing it to sublease the space to other tenants while continuing to pay the Mall of America only $10 per year. The bankruptcy court approved the arrangement.

Mall of America owners, MOAC Mall Holdings LLC, challenged the lease transfer but had lost at both the district and appellate court levels.