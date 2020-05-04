A supply shortage forced the cancellation of mass COVID-19 testing events scheduled for Monday in Fargo and Tuesday in Williston, N.D., state and local officials said.

The events were intended to test essential workers and people who have had close contact with patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the infection caused by the novel coronavirus. Officials had hoped to test up to 500 people at the Monday event at the Fargodome.

Also canceled were several testing events planned for long-term care facilities.

The problem is a shortage of plates that test samples are placed on to be run through a high-volume machine called a Thermo Fischer unit, said a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Joint Information Center.

Statewide, North Dakota reported 1,225 cases of COVID-19 through Sunday, with 25 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.