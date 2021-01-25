Super Bowl LV at a glance

When: Feb. 7

Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Time, TV: 5:30 p.m. (Ch. 4)

Buccaneers (14-5): The NFC champions have won eight in a row, including three straight on the road in the playoffs as the No. 5 seed. They will become the first team to play in a Super Bowl on their home field. Tom Brady improved to 10-4 in conference championship games on Sunday; he has six Super Bowl rings. This will be Tampa Bay's second SuperBowl. They were champions of the 2002 season, beating the Raiders. Brady joins Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and Craig Morton as the only quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises into the Super Bowl. Brady is 5-5 in his career against the Chiefs, including an overtime victory with the Patriots in the AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago.

Chiefs (16-2): Kansas City, the No. 1 seed out of the AFC, will try to become the eighth franchise and first team since the Brady-led New England Patriots in 2003 and '04 to defend the Lombardi Trophy. Tight end Travis Kelce finished with 13 catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the AFC title game, and Tyreek Hill added nine catches for 172 yards. They became the first duo in NFL history with consecutive games of at least 100 yards receiving each in a single postseason. The Chiefs had lost five straight games to the Buccaneers before a 27-24 victory in Tampa on Nov. 29 — a game that wasn't as close as the final score. This will be Kansas City's fourth Super Bowl; it has won two.

Associated Press