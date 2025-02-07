What’s left to say about Mahomes? Probably a lot, much to the chagrin of the ultra-competitive Brady, whose first year in the TV booth will conclude by having to call the kind of greatness that not even his 20-year Patriots dynasty could reach. Mahomes is coming off his 17th playoff win and sixth postseason fourth-quarter comeback. He passed Joe Montana in both categories and now trails only Brady in playoff wins (35) and fourth-quarter comebacks (nine). This will be Mahomes’ fifth Super Bowl start. Only John Elway (five) and Brady (10) have reached that many. And perhaps the stat of the week is Mahomes’ career record, including playoffs, when trailing in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Josh Allen and the Bills, Mahomes climbed above .500 (27-26, .509) in the AFC Championship game. The next best winning percentage in games a quarterback was losing in the fourth quarter is .386 by former Raiders quarterback Daryle Lamonica, whose last start came in 1973.