God help me if GPS ever goes down. I’m looking at you, Google Maps. I live in the west metro, so the far east metro may as well be Portugal. I’m not proud of that admission after 41 years living in Minnesota. There’s a lot to explore (and plenty of opportunities to get lost).
Weather
Sunny and warm Tuesday; storms return Wednesday
The other day I had lunch with friend and mentor Mark Seeley. His biggest takeaway for 2024? “The King Kong size footprint of surplus rains over so much of the state,” he said. “More than 15 inches above normal for west central and southeast Minnesota is almost unheard of. The amount of water falling on Minnesota flowing into the Mississippi watershed has been staggering.”
And after a warm, sunny Tuesday, more heavy showers and storms return late Wednesday into midday Thursday. ECMWF and NOAA’s models hint at another inch or more of rain. Because, why not?
Skies should clear in time for the weekend with low 80s both days. I see a run of 80s next week, even a shot at 90 one or two days. A hot, sweaty State Fair? Count on it.