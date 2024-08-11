I can’t prove it, but I suspect heaven will have four seasons and generally mild temperatures. Hell may resemble a Phoenix summer. The mercury at PHX will top 100 today for the 76th day in a row. That ties the all-time record — and at this pace 90+ days of 100+ heat can’t be ruled out. Please remember this the next time someone in Arizona gives you a hard time about our winters.
Sunny and less windy on Sunday; highs in 70s
Meteorologist Ryan Maue calculates that more than 30 trillion gallons of water has fallen from Florida to Maine from “Debby.” He adds, “The historical deluge is the result of Debby’s climate-induced slower motion.” Yes, the jet stream is being affected by rapid warming of northern latitudes.
Sunday will be sunnier than Saturday with upper 70s and less wind. Dry weather spills into Wednesday morning; a few showers and storms may ignite Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, but we seem to be sliding into a somewhat drier pattern.
A touch of fall in early August was refreshing, but expect 80s this week. And we’re not done with the 90s yet.
