Sunny and dry week ahead, with temps in 80s

Quiet, mainly sunny weather is the story over the next week.

By Paul Douglas

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 7, 2024 at 6:51PM

By DJ Kayser, filling in for Douglas:

My lawn mower is enjoying the current break in the rain. Despite totals around 10 inches in the past two months for the metro (over an inch and a half above average), not all areas have benefited. Areas from the Red Lakes and Leech Lake eastward to the Arrowhead, as well as southwest Minnesota, are about 2 to 4 inches below average for rainfall over the same time period. The weekly drought monitor has added some spots of abnormally dry weather to these areas, covering 12.47% of Minnesota.

The Minnesota DNR says that the wetter weather this year, compared to the past two years, is overall better for trees. However, fungal leaf diseases due to the copious rain could cause leaves to drop early or create dead spots, possibly dulling the vibrancy of the autumn hues. The DNR fall color tracker is now live, but we’re still in the early stages of color changes.

Quiet, mainly sunny weather is the story over the next week, with temperatures climbing back above average into the 80s after Sunday. The next good chance of rain doesn’t arrive until next weekend.

Paul Douglas

Columnist

Paul Douglas is a nationally-respected meteorologist, with 40 years of broadcast television and radio experience. He provides daily print and online weather services for the Star Tribune.

