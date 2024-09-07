Sunny and dry week ahead, with temps in 80s

My lawn mower is enjoying the current break in the rain. Despite totals around 10 inches in the past two months for the metro (over an inch and a half above average), not all areas have benefited. Areas from the Red Lakes and Leech Lake eastward to the Arrowhead, as well as southwest Minnesota, are about 2 to 4 inches below average for rainfall over the same time period. The weekly drought monitor has added some spots of abnormally dry weather to these areas, covering 12.47% of Minnesota.