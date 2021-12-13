IMPACT PLAYER
D'Angelo Russell, Wolves
Russell didn't score the most on the Wolves, but he had two clutch three-pointers and a key steal late in his return from injury.
BY THE NUMBERS
23 Fast-break points for the Wolves.
32 Wolves free-throws attempts, a season high.
2 Consecutive games Jarred Vanderbilt has hit a three-pointer.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Nfl
Rodgers throws 4 TD passes, Packers defeat Bears 45-30
After an extraordinary second quarter in which the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears exchanged body blows, the NFL's oldest rivalry returned to normal, with Aaron Rodgers once again delivering a knockout punch.
Sports
Fields can't sustain strong 1st-half play in Bears' loss
Justin Fields came back after missing two games and spent the first half Sunday night building on the momentum he had started to establish before his rib injury.
Sports
Whitecloud, Stone lead Golden Knights past Wild 6-4
Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Sunday night.
Sports
LeBron scores 30, Lakers top Magic 106-94 for 5th win in 7
LeBron James finished playing back-to-back road games in the Midwest on Friday, flew to Phoenix on Saturday to watch his son play, and then dropped a triple-double on the Orlando Magic back in LA on Sunday night.
Sports
Timberwolves snap losing streak with 116-111 win in Portland
Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.