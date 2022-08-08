Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Kevin Gausman, Toronto

Gave up six hits in six innings, but only one Twins player reached third base.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Walks by Chris Archer, who had issued 16 in his previous four starts.

4 Consecutive games with an RBI by Jose Miranda, whose 47 RBI since his May 2 debut lead the Twins.

3 Hits by Luis Arraez, the second time in his career he has had consecutive three-hit games.

8 Career ejections by Rocco Baldelli, three of which have come this season.