IMPACT PLAYER: Kevin Gausman, Toronto
Gave up six hits in six innings, but only one Twins player reached third base.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Walks by Chris Archer, who had issued 16 in his previous four starts.
4 Consecutive games with an RBI by Jose Miranda, whose 47 RBI since his May 2 debut lead the Twins.
3 Hits by Luis Arraez, the second time in his career he has had consecutive three-hit games.
8 Career ejections by Rocco Baldelli, three of which have come this season.
More From Sports
Sports
Collier returns, Lynx beat Dream 81-71, stay in playoff hunt
Napheesa Collier made her season debut for Minnesota, Kayla McBride scored 20 points and the Lynx used a fourth-quarter run to beat the the Atlanta Dream 81-71 on Sunday night to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Sports
Aces spoil Sue Bird's retirement party, topple Storm 89-81
Sue Bird was at the conclusion of her speech to the sold out crowd, nearly all of whom still remained, and decided — maybe hoped — this would not be the last time she would get to play in the city she's called home the past two decades.
Sports
Kyrgios wins Citi Open again; Samsonova takes women's title
As Nick Kyrgios rambled through a lengthy list of people he wanted to thank Sunday after ending a three-year title drought by claiming the trophy at the site of his last triumph, the Citi Open, he made a mention of the match officials.
Lynx
Collier — only 10½ weeks after having baby — helps Lynx top Dream
Playing in small spurts, Napheesa Collier (not pictured) finished with six points and two rebounds. But she had a key three-point play during a 10-0 fourth-quarter run.
Sports
D-backs score go-ahead run on balk, beat Rockies 6-4
It's been a slog of a year for Mark Melancon, a four-time All-Star who already has lost 10 games this season, which cost him his job as the primary closer for the Arizona Diamondbacks' bullpen.