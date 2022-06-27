IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins
The DH had a 3-for-3 day that included a double and a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
102 Pitches thrown by Joe Ryan in five innings, the third time he has topped 100 this year; no other Twin has done it more than once.
.310 C.J. Cron's career batting average against the Twins, his former team, after a two-hit game.
.348 Carlos Correa's batting average in June.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Varsho, Smith help drive Arizona's 11-7 win over Detroit
Daulton Varsho hit a three-run homer, Pavin Smith had a career-high four hits and three RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks avoided a series sweep with a 11-7 win over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.
Sports
Vandersloot's buzzer-beater gives Sky 88-85 win over Lynx
Courtney Vandersloot scored 18 points, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, to help the Chicago Sky edge the Minnesota Lynx 88-85 on Sunday.
Twins
Twins' Contreras' clutch catch 'No. 1' moment of his career so far
Mark Contreras denied the Rockies' Elehuris Montero and preserved the Twins' lead with an athletic catch in Sunday's fifth inning.
Sports
Harrington holds on to edge Stricker and win US Senior Open
Padraig Harrington knew the U.S. Senior Open was in his hands Sunday with a five-shot lead. Part of him hoped for an easy day, a chance to wave to the gallery and maybe even show off with some aggressive play that wouldn't cost him.
Twins
Sunday's Twins-Colorado game recap
A quick look at the series finale.