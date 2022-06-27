IMPACT PLAYER: Byron Buxton, Twins

The DH had a 3-for-3 day that included a double and a triple, three runs scored and an RBI.

BY THE NUMBERS

102 Pitches thrown by Joe Ryan in five innings, the third time he has topped 100 this year; no other Twin has done it more than once.

.310 C.J. Cron's career batting average against the Twins, his former team, after a two-hit game.

.348 Carlos Correa's batting average in June.