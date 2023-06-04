IMPACT PLAYER: Triston McKenzie, Cleveland

The righthander struck out 10 batters in 79 pitches, becoming the third Cleveland pitcher since 1988 to reach a double-digit strikeout total in fewer than 80 pitches.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 hits by Michael A. Taylor, his first three-hit game of the season and 28th of his career.

5 Twins losses when they outhit their opponent. The Guardians are 9-25 when they are outhit.

13 One-run games in the 26 games between the Twins and Guardians since 2022.

440 The distance in feet on Willi Castro's solo homer in the eighth inning, tied for the third-longest homer by a Twins batter this season.