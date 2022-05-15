IMPACT PLAYER: Joe Ryan, Twins
The rookie limited Cleveland to four hits and one run, striking out five and walking nobody in his six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
999 Home runs hit by the Twins at Target Field, after Gio Urshela and Byron Buxton went deep.
66 Career strikeouts for Ryan, the most through 12 games for a Twins pitcher in team history.
4 Times Urshela has recorded homers in back-to-back games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Lynx
Lynx sign Shepard to contract extension
Having recovered from knee surgery, forward Jessica Shepard is off to a strong start this season
Twins
Souhan: Twins' Buxton following 'the plan'
The team is aiming and hoping for 100 games from center fielder Byron Buxton this season, as he copes with lingering pain from tendinitis in his right knee.
Twins
Twins stop Guardians 3-1 to take series
Gio Urshela and and Byron Buxton socked homers and Joe Ryan pitched six innings of one-run ball — not to mention making an extra $500 on the side from his fellow starting pitchers — to take two games in the three-game series.
Sports
Gavin Lux gets 2-run double, Dodgers surge past Phils 5-4
Gavin Lux atoned for an early fielding mistake with a walk-off, two-run double in the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers avoided a four-game series sweep with a 5-4 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
Sports
LEADING OFF: Pirates try for a hit, absent M's in Toronto
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: