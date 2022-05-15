IMPACT PLAYER: Joe Ryan, Twins

The rookie limited Cleveland to four hits and one run, striking out five and walking nobody in his six innings.

BY THE NUMBERS

999 Home runs hit by the Twins at Target Field, after Gio Urshela and Byron Buxton went deep.

66 Career strikeouts for Ryan, the most through 12 games for a Twins pitcher in team history.

4 Times Urshela has recorded homers in back-to-back games.