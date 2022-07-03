IMPACT PLAYER: Tyler Wells, Baltimore
The former Twins prospect held the Twins hitless until the fifth inning, overall giving up only one run on three hits and one walk while striking out a career-high seven in his six innings.
BY THE NUMBERS
12 Consecutive losses for the Orioles won at Target Field before Sunday; they last won in Minnesota in 2017.
9 Pitches it took Rougned Odor to hit Baltimore's breakthrough homer off Twins starter Devin Smeltzer in the fifth inning.
6 Quality starts for Smeltzer this season, including three in a row.
