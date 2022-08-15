Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER: Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The designated hitter reached base three times with two walks and a hit. He drove in one run and scored another.

BY THE NUMBERS

4 Hitless at-bats for Luis Arraez, after a five-game hitting streak where he delivered three hits in all but one of those games.

6-for-35 How the Twins fared with runners in scoring position during this 1-4 road trip.