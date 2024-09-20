Sunday supper: Village Pasta With Chicken and Lemon

While the chicken is cooking, peel and finely slice the garlic. Trim the chard and shred it — stalks and all. Coarsely grate the halloumi and set aside. When the chicken is golden, remove and leave on a plate to one side. Add the garlic to the casserole and fry in the remaining oil for a couple of minutes. Add the chard and stock to the pan and bring to a boil. Stir in the pasta, bring back to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Squeeze in the juice of the lemon and stir in half of the dried mint.