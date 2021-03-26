Vegetarian Sloppy Joes

Makes 8 sandwiches.

Note: "Finding something to impress vegetarians in the context of a barbecue restaurant was a difficult task, but these vegetarian sloppy joes get the job done, and then some," writes Robert Lillegard in "OMC Smokehouse Cookbook" (Duluth Grill Publishing, $29.95). "Lentils are a great source of plant protein, and so is quinoa. Together they pack a superfood punch!"

• 1/4 c. olive oil

• 2 1/2 c. diced yellow onion

• 2 1/2 c. diced green pepper

• 2 1/2 tsp. minced garlic

• 4 1/2 tsp. chili powder

• 1 tsp. smoked paprika

• 3/4 c. yellow mustard

• 3 c. cooked lentils

• 1 1/2 c. cooked quinoa

• 3 1/2 c. diced tomatoes

• 6 tbsp. brown sugar

• 6 tbsp. ketchup

• 2 1/2 tbsp. apple cider vinegar

• 1 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/2 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 8 buns, sliced and toasted

• Pickles, pickled onions and pickled jalapeños, optional

Directions

In a large skillet over medium heat, warm the olive oil. Add the onion and green pepper and cook until the onion is soft and clear, about 5 to 8 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the garlic, chili powder, paprika and mustard, and continue cooking until the garlic is fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add the lentils, quinoa, tomatoes, brown sugar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, salt and pepper, and bring the mixture to a simmer. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for about 20 minutes.

Spoon sloppy joe mixture into toasted buns and garnish with pickles, pickled onions and/or pickled jalapeños as desired.