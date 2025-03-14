Sunday supper: Spiced Red Lentils with Coconut, Sweet Potato and Greens
This vegetarian recipe is among those in a new cookbook dedicated to helping you eat and sleep better.
Serves 8 to 10.
From “Eat Better, Sleep Better,” by Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock, a fascinating look at the connection between what you eat and how you sleep. Dried lentils are naturally high in protein and tryptophan, contain melatonin and cook quicker than dried beans, making them a star sleep-supporting pantry ingredient. (Before using, spread them out on a large rimmed baking sheet and pick out and discard anything that doesn’t look like a lentil.) This economical, nutrient-dense, and entirely plant-based dish is one of our favorite meal-prep numbers: It keeps well for several days in the fridge or up to 3 months in the freezer. Serve with a scoop of brown basmati rice or whole wheat naan. (Simon Element, 2024)
- 1 bunch Swiss chard, trimmed
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 medium sweet potato, peeled and cut in ½-in. cubes
- Kosher salt
- 2 small onions, finely chopped
- 1 large bell pepper, stemmed, seeded and finely chopped
- One 3-in. piece fresh ginger, finely chopped
- 6 medium cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tbsp. garam masala or curry powder
- ½ tsp. turmeric
- 1 (14½-oz.) can crushed tomatoes
- 2 c. red lentils, rinsed and drained
- 3 c. vegetable or chicken broth
- 1 c. water
- 1 (14-oz.) can lite coconut milk
- Fresh cilantro sprigs and thinly sliced scallions, for garnish
- Indian red chili powder or cayenne pepper, optional
Directions
Separate the chard stalks and leaves; tear the leaves into bite-sized pieces; thinly slice the stalks on the diagonal. Set both aside.
In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium heat until it begins to shimmer. Add the sweet potato, season lightly with salt, and cook, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, 5 to 6 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the sweet potato to a bowl and set aside.
Return the pot to medium heat and add the onions, bell pepper and reserved chard stalks. Season lightly with salt and cook, stirring frequently, until the vegetables begin to sweat and the onions are translucent, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the ginger, garlic, garam masala and turmeric and cook until very fragrant, about 1 minute.
Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring frequently, until the mixture looks dry and jammy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the lentils, broth and 1 cup of water, bring to a boil, then cover and lower the heat. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the lentils are tender, 15 to 20 minutes.
Uncover the pot, stir in the coconut milk and the reserved sweet potatoes, then increase the heat to medium. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until the lentils begin to dissolve and the sweet potatoes are very tender, about 15 minutes.
Add the chard leaves and continue cooking until they’re wilted and tender, 6 to 8 minutes. Remove from heat, season to taste with more salt, then ladle into wide soup bowls. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and sliced scallions and a sprinkling of chili powder, if using.
