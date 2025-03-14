Sunday supper: Spiced Red Lentils with Coconut, Sweet Potato and Greens

From “Eat Better, Sleep Better,” by Marie-Pierre St-Onge and Kat Craddock, a fascinating look at the connection between what you eat and how you sleep. Dried lentils are naturally high in protein and tryptophan, contain melatonin and cook quicker than dried beans, making them a star sleep-supporting pantry ingredient. (Before using, spread them out on a large rimmed baking sheet and pick out and discard anything that doesn’t look like a lentil.) This economical, nutrient-dense, and entirely plant-based dish is one of our favorite meal-prep numbers: It keeps well for several days in the fridge or up to 3 months in the freezer. Serve with a scoop of brown basmati rice or whole wheat naan. (Simon Element, 2024)