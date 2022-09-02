Tomato Salmon Pasta

Serves 4.

Author Nicky Corbishley says this recipe is her way of making three salmon fillets stretch to feed four people. It's also an easy weeknight dinner that can be on the table in 20 minutes, but special enough for a relaxing Sunday meal. If you want to spice things up, add a dash of red pepper flakes. From "It's All About Dinner: Easy, Everyday, Family-Friendly Meals" (Kyle Books, 2022). Visual learners will be pleased that each recipe in the book also includes a QR code for an instructional video.

• 14 oz. rigatoni, or your favorite pasta shape

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 3 skin-on salmon fillets, about 14 oz.

• 3/4 tsp. salt

• 3/4 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1 onion, peeled and finely diced

• 2 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

• 18 oz. tomato pureé

• 1 tbsp. tomato paste

• 1/2 tsp. dried thyme

• 1 tsp. sugar

• 3 tbsp. heavy cream

• Grated Parmesan, for serving

• Ground black pepper, for serving

• Basil, for serving

Directions

Cook the pasta according to the package instructions, then drain, reserving 1 cup of the cooking water.

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large skillet over medium–high heat. Season each salmon fillet with 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper, then place in the pan skin-side up. Fry the salmon for 3 minutes, until golden, then turn the salmon over and move it to one side of the pan.

Add the onion to the space left in the pan and cook over medium heat for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, until softened. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds more. Add the tomato purée, tomato sauce, dried thyme and sugar. Stir together and allow to simmer 2 to 3 minutes.

Turn the salmon over and, using tongs, remove the skin and discard. Using the back of a fork, break up the salmon into chunky pieces. Stir the cream into the sauce.

Add the cooked pasta to the pan, along with a good splash (about 1/4 cup) of the cooking water. Stir the pasta into the sauce, distributing the pieces of salmon among the pasta Add more of the pasta cooking water if you want to loosen the sauce further.

Divide the pasta among bowls and top with a little grated Parmesan, black pepper and a sprinkling of fresh basil leaves.