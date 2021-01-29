Swedish Meatballs With Noodles and Chutney

Serves 6.

One thing that elevates this recipe is adding sour cream to the meat mixture, which makes the meatballs extra tender and adds that signature flavor to the dish without it going in the sauce. The chutney should be made in advance. From "Living Life Deliciously," by Tara "Teaspoon" Bench (2020, Shadow Mountain).

Sweet and savory cranberry chutney:

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 shallot, finely chopped (about 1⁄3 c.)

• 1 (12-oz.) bag fresh or frozen cranberries

• 2⁄3 c. sugar

• 1⁄3 c. pomegranate or cranberry juice

• 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

• Pinch ground black pepper

Swedish meatballs:

• 8 oz. ground pork

• 8 oz. ground sirloin

• 1 c. finely chopped yellow onion

• 1⁄4 c. sour cream

• 1 egg, lightly beaten

• 3 tbsp. fine dry breadcrumbs

• 1 1⁄2 tsp. kosher salt

• 1⁄8 tsp. ground black pepper

• 1⁄2 tsp. ground allspice

• 1⁄4 tsp. ground nutmeg

• 1 (16-oz.) pkg. egg noodles

• 2 c. beef broth

• 2 tbsp. cornstarch

• 1 tbsp. olive oil

• 1 tbsp. red wine vinegar

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

• 2 tsp. caraway seeds

• 1⁄4 c. coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions

To prepare chutney: Heat oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Sauté shallot until just softened, 2 to 3 minutes.

Stir in cranberries, sugar, juice, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook until berries begin to burst, and sauce is thickening, 8 to 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and let cool. Serve warm or chilled. Refrigerate chutney in an airtight container up to a week.

To prepare meatballs: In a large bowl, use hands to mix together pork, beef, onion, sour cream, egg, breadcrumbs, salt, pepper, allspice, and nutmeg until well combined. Shape into 23 (1 3⁄4-in.) balls. Reserve one meatball to use in sauce. Place remaining meatballs on a foil-lined, rimmed baking sheet and freeze 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from freezer and reroll each meatball in hands to make round again, if needed.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Bake meatballs until browned and cooked through, about 30 minutes.

While meatballs are cooking, prepare noodles according to package directions. When meatballs are almost finished cooking, whisk together the broth and cornstarch in a medium bowl and set aside.

Heat oil in a medium saucepan over medium heat. Add reserved meatball and break up into small pieces. Cook, stirring occasionally, until pieces are deep brown. Add the vinegar and deglaze the pan by scraping up browned bits. Cook until vinegar is almost evaporated. Whisk in reserved broth and cornstarch mixture. Bring to a simmer and stir until thickened, 3 to 4 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, to taste.

In a large bowl, toss cooked noodles with melted butter and caraway seeds. Serve noodles topped with meatballs, sauce, and plenty of chopped parsley. Serve with cranberry chutney.